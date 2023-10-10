PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist in his 80s is in a West Virginia hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in southern Ohio.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol say about 7:30 p.m. Monday, a 2005 Honda motorcycle being driven by an 82-year-old from Piketon was going southbound on U.S. 23 when a 2016 Jeep Cherokee struck it from behind. The motorcycle went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail and concrete barrier.

The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, for serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old from Portsmouth, was uninjured, troopers said.

U.S. 23 was closed for several hours in southern Pike County near the Scioto County line. The accident remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.