WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.

Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans said Wednesday that the office received the report of a possible sexual assault or rape on Sept. 8. After an investigation, Tony Bowling was arrested and charged.

The sheriff’s office said Bowling was taken into custody Tuesday and is being charged with rape of a juvenile less than 13 years of age.

At his arraignment hearing, a $300,000 cash bond was set. Bowling was also ordered to stay away from the victim, her family and their residence.

A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 29.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Det. Joshua Carver at 740-947-2111.