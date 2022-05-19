PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A $5,000 reward is on the table for tips about a suspected arson in Pike County.

(Courtesy Photo/State Fire Marshal)

At 1:12 a.m. Thursday, Pike County law enforcement agencies responded to a house fire at 2124 Shyville Rd. in Piketon, according to the State Fire Marshal. Investigators with the fire marshal and an accelerant-sniffing dog inspected the scene, leading them to believe an arsonist started the fire.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, an Ohio group that assists law enforcement in investigating possible arsons, is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

The fire marshal asked anyone with information pertaining to the suspected arson to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.