PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for James W. Tackett, 40, of Park Road, Waverly.

Warrants for rape, gross sexual imposition and felony child endangerment have been issued and Tackett is being sought.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Tackett are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

A case will be presented to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury.