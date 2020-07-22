Pike County Sheriff’s office investigating stabbing

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was stabbed in the chest Monday night in Pike County, says the sheriff’s office.

Pike County Sheriff James Neilson says they responded to a stabbing near Auerville Road and Morgans Fork Road around 9:20 p.m. Monday. The sheriff says deputies found 30-year-old Jacob Friend with a stab wound in the upper left chest area.

The sheriff’s office says Friend was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His condition not given.

The incident is under investigation and asks anyone with information is asked to call 740-947-2179.

