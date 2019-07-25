Pike County Murders: Prosecutors seek to revoke Rita Newcomb’s bond

Prosecutors have asked for Rita Newcomb’s bond to be revoked.

Multiple media outlets have reported that prosecutors want her bond revoked because she has had conversations with her daughter, Angela Wagner, by phone.

The prosecution is asking to revoke Rita Newcomb’s bond @local12 pic.twitter.com/PsZlHkR2X9 — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) July 25, 2019

When Newcomb was granted bond, Pike County Judge Randy Deering said she wasn’t allowed to have any contact with the four Wagners charged in the Rhoden family murders.

Newcomb was released from Pike County Jail after posting a $50,000 pond in November 2018.

Newcomb has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury.