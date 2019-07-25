Pike County Murders: Prosecutors seek to revoke Rita Newcomb’s bond

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Prosecutors have asked for Rita Newcomb’s bond to be revoked.

Multiple media outlets have reported that prosecutors want her bond revoked because she has had conversations with her daughter, Angela Wagner, by phone.

When Newcomb was granted bond, Pike County Judge Randy Deering said she wasn’t allowed to have any contact with the four Wagners charged in the Rhoden family murders.

Newcomb was released from Pike County Jail after posting a $50,000 pond in November 2018.

Newcomb has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools