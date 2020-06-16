Pike County Massacre suspect, George ‘Billy’ Wagner, files motion for ‘reasonable bond’

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– One of the men charged with murder in the Pike County Massacre is asking for “a reasonable bond,” a motion filed with the Pike Co. Common Pleas court shows.

According to court records, the bond motion was filed Monday by the attorney of George “Billy” Wagner.

George “Billy” Wagner, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV, and Edward “Jake” Wagner are facing murder charges for the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family four years ago.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

The four murder suspects were expected to go to trial later this year, but coronavirus-related court closures could mean further delays. Pre-trial hearings originally scheduled for March and April have been moved to the end of June.

The shootings took place the night of April 21 and the morning of April 22, 2016. Eight members of the Rhoden family were shot and killed in four Pike County homes.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hanna Rhoden, Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden were all found dead the morning of April 22, 2016. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said three young children, including a baby, were discovered unharmed.

Redacted autopsy reports show most victims were shot multiple times.

Then-Attorney General Mike DeWine described the killings as a ‘pre-planned execution’ and a ‘sophisticated operation.’