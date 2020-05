PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says it seized drugs, cash, firearms during two raids Monday.

Pike County Deputies executed two narcotic search warrants on Monday, May 18 at Moore Meadows Apartment in Piketon and at a residence on Sugar Run Road.

Interim Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson says deputies seized 10 grams of suspected heroin, two firearms and more than $4,000 in cash.

The incident is being investigated and no charges have been announced.