COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s best band and orchestra are teaming up this weekend for the finale of Picnic with the Pops in downtown Columbus.

Friday was the first of two night where the Columbus Symphony and the Ohio State University Marching Band are performing at the Columbus Commons.

While both groups do individual shows, they will team up for a few musical numbers.

The annual show ends with fireworks.

Saturday’s show begins at 8 p.m. and there are still tickets available.