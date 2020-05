LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) – London Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a house on Friday.

Police say they responded this morning to a pickup that crashed into a residence on Center Street and Olive Street at 7:25 a.m.

A police report states, the residence was occupied by a family of four and their 15-year-old daughter received minor injuries, but not one else was injured.

London Police say the crash remains under investigation.