PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two principals in the Pickerington Local School District have been reassigned pending the outcomes of separate investigations into each.

Pickerington High School Central principal Stacy Tennenbaum and Pickering High School North principal Mark Ulbrich have been temporarily reassigned to work at the Central Administrative Offices, according to an announcement from the district Tuesday.

The district said it is conducting investigations into non-related complaints involving Tennenbaum and Ulbrich.

Due to personnel matters, the district said it would not disclose the nature of the complaints against either principal.

Tennenbaum has been with the district for more than 20 years, according to the district’s website; Ulbrich is in his sixth year as principal at PHSN.