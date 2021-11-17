PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A substitute teacher for Pickerington Schools said she’s been banned from teaching in her district after attempting to run for her local school board.

“It’s time to bring awareness to situations such as this,” said substitute teacher Christian Johnson.

For three years, Johnson has been a substitute teacher in the Pickerington Local School District.

Earlier this month, she ran for a spot on the Pickerington School Board but lost. After that, she intended to keep subbing for the rest of the year but received a notice from the school board.

“It was told to me that I was never certified to work in the school district, so although I’ve been working in the school district as a substitute teacher for the past month, I was never board approved,” Johnson said.

Johnson said this came as a shock to her, especially when she tried to get a response from the board.

“When I asked if there was proof, or when I was going to be told that there was an issue, in order for me to rectify the situation, I was told I did not have to be told about that,” she said.

The Pickerington Local School District released a statement reading, in part, “While the district will not discuss individual candidates or substitute teaching employees, we do note that all substitute teacher candidates must go through an approval process that involves both the Fairfield County Educational Service Center and the Pickerington Schools.”

The superintendent with the Fairfield County Educational Service Center confirmed that Johnson is a certified substitute teacher in that district and had taught at several different schools within Pickerington from Oct. 26 through Nov. 12.

It’s an issue that’s now caught the attention of the Pickerington Black Parents’ Network, who are doing what they can to help.

“Please provide us details and answers as to why she’s not allowed to sub in our district, during these desperate times, when we are in desperate need of subs for our children’s sake,” said Charles Newman, a community advocate with the Pickerington Black Parents’ Network.

Johnson says she’s not giving up, either.

“Our students deserve it, our teachers deserve it, and our community deserves it,” she said.

The next Pickerington Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.