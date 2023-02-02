This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Students from a junior high in Pickerington were evacuated Thursday morning and the school is on lockdown after an adult died by suicide on campus.

At around 10:20 a.m., Pickerington police said Ridgeview Junior High School students are safe, but the school is on a lockdown alert while students are transferred by bus down to Pickerington Central High School. Both schools are located on Hill Road South.

Police said that the traffic plan will be for parents to pick up students at the high school by way of Lockville Road and Opportunity Way and exit via Opportunity Way and Hill Road South.

A message from the Pickerington Schools PLSD said that busses will be at the high school by 11:30 a.m. and asked parents to pick up their students at the Pickerington Central High School Field House.