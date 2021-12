PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickerington Police Department is investigating a possible human body being found in a pond behind a hotel Monday afternoon.

According to police, the discovery was made in a pond behind a Best Western hotel on the 1800 block of Winderly Lane.

Police said officers are waiting for the Fairfield County Dive Team to pull the discovery from the pond.

There is no further information available at this time.