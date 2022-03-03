PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers who made a traffic stop near Long Road and Diley Road at about 3 a.m. said they found a variety of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

According to a social media post by Pickerington Police Department, officers found drugs that were methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, as well as other powdery substances to be tested, scales, and cash money.

Police said they arrested a woman, 40, from Columbus as well as a 40-year-old man. They expect to file charges on Thursday, the release said.

Alleged drugs found during a traffic stop, according to Pickerington police. (Photos: Courtesy Pickerington Police Department.)