PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher at Pickerington High School Central has been accused of stealing over $7,500 according to a police report filed with the Pickerington Police Department.

Levon Thomas was reported to police by the Pickerington Local School District for theft on Feb. 1, the report states, listing the amount as over $7,500. However, no charges have been filed yet.

“Our agency is investigating the report, however at this time there have not been any charges filed against Mr. Thomas,” a spokesperson for Pickerington Police Department said in an email.

NBC4 reached out to Pickerington Schools Superintendent’s office but did not received a reply.