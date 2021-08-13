Pickerington schools mandates masks for students in grades K-6

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington schools revised its facemask policy Friday.

Effective Monday, students in grades kindergarten through sixth will be required to wear facemasks indoors during the school day. Students in grades seven through 12 will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Previously, the district made mask-wearing optional for all students.

“District administrators and I have been observing the COVID-19 transmission and testing rates in both Franklin and Fairfield counties,” Superintendent Chris Briggs said in a letter to students, families and staff. “The case and testing numbers are increasing daily, prompting us to reconsider our district masking policy.”

Masks remain recommended for teachers and staff who are vaccinated and required for anyone who is not vaccinated.