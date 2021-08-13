Pickerington schools mandates masks for students in grades K-6

Pickerington

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pickerington_293083

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington schools revised its facemask policy Friday.

Effective Monday, students in grades kindergarten through sixth will be required to wear facemasks indoors during the school day. Students in grades seven through 12 will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Previously, the district made mask-wearing optional for all students.

“District administrators and I have been observing the COVID-19 transmission and testing rates in both Franklin and Fairfield counties,” Superintendent Chris Briggs said in a letter to students, families and staff. “The case and testing numbers are increasing daily, prompting us to reconsider our district masking policy.”

Masks remain recommended for teachers and staff who are vaccinated and required for anyone who is not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Good luck to Scarlet

Liz McGiffin: Another round of thunderstorms ahead of a nice weekend in Columbus, central Ohio

NBC4 Midday: Yost on Randazzo

Census data released for redistricting process

Ivan Davis arrested and charged

More Local News