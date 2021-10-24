PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington police are investigate possible threats toward Pickerington High School Central on Sunday night, but school officials say Monday classes will go ahead as planned.

“Our department was notified this evening about a possible threat towards Central High school,” said a sergeant with the Pickerington Police Department. “We are working with school officials at this time. School officials will notify parents with further information.”

According to Sgt. Erich Rathgaber of Pickerington Police Department they are investigating threats, and working with staff at Pickerington Central High School.

As far as affecting school on Monday, school officials say it will go ahead as planned.

Pickerington High School Central said in a social media post:

“Good evening Tiger Families — Thank you to those who have contacted staff members and the Pickerington Police Department regarding a threat to PHSC on Snapchat. We are working closely with law enforcement and the district. We are planning on having school tomorrow with additional law enforcement on site. If anything changes in regards to school tomorrow, we will communicate those changes.”