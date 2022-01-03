PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Hill Road North and Meadows Boulevard.

Police stated the victim’s vehicle, a white 2014 Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan, is believed to have been traveling west on Meadows Boulevard before the shooting.

Police are asking any residents in the area who have home security footage that could be helpful in their investigation to contact the Pickerington Police Department at 614-575-6911.

Police have not released any further information.