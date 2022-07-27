PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A community is mourning the death of a Pickerington North high school student who drowned last Sunday.

That student, Christian Scott, was approaching his sophomore year at the school, but Wednesday, his friends, family, and coaches are remembering the life lived by the young athlete.

Those who knew Christian best – his family and coaches – said there isn’t just one word to describe the teen. He was outgoing, had a contagious smile, and his family said their world is a little darker following the loss of the 15-year-old.

“We lost a very vital part of our family,” said Christian’s uncle, Brandon Scott.

As he tries to find the words to describe his nephew, Brandon struggles, saying the teen was so much to so many, but those closest to him would say he was simply one of a kind.

“Christian was one of the best,” Brandon Scott said. “He was one of a kind, he really was, in stature, in personality, he was just a cool dude.”

Just weeks away from starting his sophomore year, Scott’s family is now preparing for a life without the vivacious student-athlete.

According to Pickerington schools, Christian Scott was involved in a water accident Sunday and after fighting for three days at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, died.

“He had a lot of things stacked against him, like epilepsy, and you would never not see him smiling,” Brandon Scott said.

The loss of Christian Scott’s smile is being felt by his teammates on the Pickerington North varsity football team, a team preparing to take the field in just weeks, but this time, without No. 13.

“Obviously, I changed his diaper before and helped raise him, so it’s probably hitting us a little harder, but I know how he touches people and everyone he meets is his family, so I can just imagine what these players are going through,” Brandon Scott said.

The family said they are grateful for the support of the Pickerington community, staff, students, and coaches. Brandon Scott said it will help keep the heart of their family alive.

“I know I’m not going to be able to see him out on the field this year, but I know he’ll be there in spirit,” he said. “I know that 100%.”

School leaders said grief counselors will be available to students and staff who may need additional support at both Lakeview Junior High School and Pickerington North High School Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.