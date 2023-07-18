PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating at a Pickerington massage parlor, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Pickerington police and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation vehicles surrounded the strip mall that contained Massage Experts, and had the area blocked off with crime scene tape as of 11 a.m. The attorney general’s office said the human trafficking investigators were serving multiple search warrants inside of the parlor, and that the group of agencies suspected the parlor of being an illegal front for human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering.

Pickerington police said separately that the group served the search warrants after an eight-month investigation. They remained at the scene, located at 1234 Hill Rd. North, to process evidence in the parlor. Alongside the strip mall location, the attorney general’s office said law enforcement also carried out a search warrant at a private residence in Pickerington related to the parlor investigation.

Pickerington police asked anyone with information related to criminal activity at Massage Experts to call 614-575-6911.