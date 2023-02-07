This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Students in Pickerington are going back to school Wednesday for the first time since Thursday when a student’s stepfather died by suicide inside Ridgeview Junior High School.

The district decided to give all students Friday off while Monday and Tuesday were previously scheduled staff professional development days.

Community members gathered at the school Tuesday night. For some students, it was their first time back since last week, and parents and other adults wanted to make sure they feel good about returning to class.

“For us, it was reassuring to be around other people who’ve been impacted by this and jut kind of have that sense of community, that we’re all together in this and ready to kind of go back to school tomorrow,” said Courtney Massey.

Before the prayer circle, the last time Massey’s seventh grade twins were at the was Thursday when they were being evacuated.

According to police, a student’s stepfather died by suicide inside the building. District leaders said no students witnessed what happened, but they still wanted to give the students time.

“I think there’s a lot of anxiety going into tomorrow, so just to be around other people and have that sense of peace with the prayer circle was really nice,” she said.

Pastor Charles Newman organized the prayer circle. He has a son who attends Ridgeview and said he wants to make sure all students feel good about going back to class.

“Together, at the core, we are Pickerington and it’s important to just have this moment together with family,” he said. “So tonight is just a family gathering of Pickerington families as one big family to say we’re sticking together.”

“It was really peaceful and like being back at the school after, because we haven’t been back at the school since Thursday,” said Myleaka Massey. “So, I think it was just nice.”

District leadership declined interview requests, but did say they are looking forward to having students back in class.