PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Principal Stacy Tennenbaum returned to normal duties Friday at Pickerington High School Central as an independent investigation into a potentially “culturally insensitive” statement goes forward.

Scott Philabaum, human resources director for the district, announced the change in emails to staff and parents.

“Mrs. Tennebaum recognized that she made a statement that could be perceived as culturally insensitive on January 27th, 2022, and she profoundly regrets any negative impact this has had on the staff, students, and parents of PHSC,” Philabaum said.

“Regardless of the outcome of the independent investigation and the subsequent decisions to be made by the Superintendent and the Board of Education, Mrs. Tennebaum will receive additional cultural sensitivity training and has expressed her commitment to further atone for her actions.”

Tennebaum said the statement was something she said to a student. Exactly what was said has not been disclosed.

“The remark was in reference to an interaction with a student with whom I have spent countless hours building a relationship,” she said in a statement to those at the school. “No matter the outcome of the investigation, I will seek out additional cultural sensitivity training to better understand how my words and actions impact students from all backgrounds.”

Earlier, the district was criticized by some in the community for reprimanding Black and white administrators differently for violating the district’s social media policy.

Pickerington High School North principal Mark Ulbrich remains on administrative leave, temporarily reassigned to work at the district’s office.

Both were placed on administrative leave earlier this week for what the district said were unrelated incidents.

