PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickerington Board of Education is holding its first meeting since two high school principals were reassigned from their schools to work in the district office.

Monday’s meeting started with an executive session that lasted just over one hour. The district’s superintendent confirmed the executive session included an update to the board on the two principals.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the session was to discuss discipline of a public employee and complaints against a public employee. The agenda did not specifically name those employees.

“Obviously both investigations are still ongoing and we hope to have them wrapped up in a timely manner,” said district superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs.

The district said last week that the principals, Pickerington High School Central principal Stacy Tennenbaum and Pickerington High School North principal Mark Ulbrich, were placed on leave as the district investigated two unrelated incidents.

“We want to be as transparent as we possibly can and still respect the rights and the due process of the individuals involved and we will share with our community when the investigations wrapped up,” Briggs said.

Tennenbaum is back working at Central as the independent investigation continues. A letter to her school’s staff said she made a comment that was perceived as culturally insensitive.

Ulbrich has not returned to North yet.

School personnel records show neither principal has been disciplined before.

“We take a lot of pride in our school system and our school district and we want to do things the right way and we want to respect peoples’ due process and their rights,” Briggs said. “And most importantly, we want our kids to be safe, and that’s why we’re obviously very careful in how we handle these situations.”

There is no time frame as to when the investigations will be completed.