PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The parent whose complaint launched an investigation into now-former Pickerington High School North principal Mark Ulbrich said he feels justified by the findings of an outside investigation.

Ulbrich was placed on leave in January when the investigation began, and resigned Monday, when a report compiled by outside investigators was completed. The heavily-redacted, 48-page report concludes Ulbrich failed to implement and oversee a safety plan for a sex offender’s return to school.

“Pickerington took the appropriate action,” the parent said. “However, we still have some questions in regards to how the teen was ultimately let back in to the school.”

NBC4 is not reporting this parent’s name because his child is the victim of sexual assault.

“The recovery process is obviously not easy,” he said. “But with the strength of God, we’ve managed to come through very well.”

The offender is currently on probation for raping this parent’s child and another child last summer during separate incidents. The victims were eight and five years old, respectively, at the time they were abused.

The first victim has an older sibling who attends Pickerington High School North and was blindsided on Jan. 4 after seeing the offender in the school lunch room, the victim’s father said.

“There was clear negligence, both in the allowance of the teen to return, and negligence in the implementation of any plans that were put in place to hopefully prevent further incidents,” said the victim’s father. “There was a third incident, unfortunately.”

The offender allegedly propositioned a third elementary school-aged child on the school bus on Jan. 13, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Ulbrich’s complaint report mentions the presence of surveillance footage of this incident taking place. One witness interviewed by the investigator said the offender admitted to his alleged actions on the school bus as well.

While the offender was not allowed back on the bus, according to the report, transportation officials told the investigator that they were not notified of the safety plan that was required by the court for the child’s return to school. The report also notes that the offender’s teachers did not receive the plan prior to his return.

The victim’s parent’s questions point to how involved the offender’s parents were with the process of getting him back to school. The offender’s father is a principal at another high school, and witnesses said the two principals know each other.

Ulbrich denied to the investigators that the relationship had any bearing on his decisions. He has not returned messages from NBC4, nor have the other prinicipal, that principal’s superintendent and the president of that district’s school board.

Aaron Conrad, the offender’s lawyer in the criminal cases, said, “The safety plan was reviewed and considered appropriate by school personnel, accredited court-designated counselors, juvenile probation officers, and the judge.”

Conrad noted that he does not represent the offender’s parents.

The Pickerington school board decided Monday to forward the investigation to the Ohio Department of Education. An ODE spokesperson said the agency could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation into a licensed educator.