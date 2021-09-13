OhioHealth announces name of new Pickerington hospital, services provided

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth has announced the name of its new Pickerington hospital as well as the services that will be provided at the facility.

The new hospital will be called the Pickerington Methodist Hospital, according to a release from OhioHealth, and will be built on 30 acres, expanding from the northern side of the current campus.

Services in the new hospital will include:

Cancer (Infusion)

Women’s Health

Trauma (Level III)

Heart and Vascular (Diagnostic and Interventional Cath Labs)

Acute Stroke Program

General Medicine

General Surgery

Ancillary Expansion (Imaging, Lab and Pharmacy)

“OhioHealth plans to keep all current services on the campus in operation for the duration of the construction, including the Pickerington Emergency Care Center, which has become one of the busiest freestanding emergency departments in the OhioHealth system,” the release states.

For more information visit www.ohiohealth.com.