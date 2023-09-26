PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A shop known for its made-to-order donuts is opening up a new location in Pickerington.

This will be the third Duck Donuts in central Ohio, joining other locations in Westerville on Polaris Parkway, and Dublin, which sits on Sawmill Road. The business is holding a grand opening for its newest shop at 10710 Blacklick-Eastern Rd., Suite 300, welcoming customers on Sept. 30 at 7 a.m.

For the grand opening, the first customer in line at the shop will receive one dozen donuts per month for the next year, free of charge. Then the next 50 customers will receive two dozen donuts and a bucket of Duck Donuts coffee at their next visit.

Duck Donuts has a variety of sweet treats that customers can pick from their menu, and the shop allows them to come up with their own donut combinations as well. Some fan favorites include the blueberry pancake, cinnamon bun and maple bacon donuts.

Along with donuts, the shop also offers coffee, sandwiches, ice cream and more. For additional information on Duck Donuts, visit the shop’s website.