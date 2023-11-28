PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died in a Columbus hospital after a Friday night fight west of Pickerington.

Columbus police went around 9:55 p.m. to the 5400 block of Refugee Road after receiving a report of a disturbance. Before they arrived, callers told dispatchers that there was a fight at the location, and one of the people involved had stopped breathing.

Emergency crews got to the scene and took 34-year-old Anthony J. Reitan to Mt. Carmel East hospital. Staff pronounced him dead at 10:52 p.m., according to Columbus police.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Monday ruled Reitan’s death a homicide, attributing the cause to the injuries he received in the fight. However, the Columbus Division of Police said the other person involved was not charged with a crime. It noted its homicide unit was investigating the incident and would forward its findings to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office to review and file any potential charges.

Police had not released the name of the other person involved in the fight as of Tuesday evening.