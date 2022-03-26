PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairy Goodmothers spread their magic for teenagers in need at the Pickerington Public Library Saturday.

The all-volunteer organization provides free prom dresses of all styles and sizes to high school students.

The library’s director said Fairy Goodmothers is not hosting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic but donated 500 dresses to the library to host its own free prom dress giveaway.

In addition to the dresses, Fairy Goodmothers donated make-up and hair supplies for every student to leave with – all supplies a student will need for a magical prom night.

“I feel if we can do anything as a public library to help the community heal from the pandemic we’ve been through, we’re all in this together,” said Pickerington Public Library Director Tony Howard.