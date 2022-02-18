LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A retired Pickerington police officer pleaded guilty to child endangerment Monday.

Dean M. Brown, 54, pleaded guilty in Fairfield County Municipal Court to a first-degree misdemeanor after allegedly engaging in inappropriate contact with a 24-year-old female who has developmental disabilities, according to a court affidavit.

The inappropriate contact occurred in February 2018 while Brown was still serving on the Pickerington Police Department, according to the municipal court.

At the time of the incident, the victim was 21 years old.

Brown served as an officer with the Pickerington Police Department from February 1992 until his retirement in September, according to his personnel records with the city of Pickerington. Before his retirement, the city of Pickerington placed Brown on administrative leave in March.

Brown’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 7 at 9 a.m.