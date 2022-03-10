PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Pickerington police officer was sentenced to jail Monday for child endangerment, according to records from the Fairfield County Municipal Court.

Dean M. Brown, 54, will serve 30 days in jail beginning May 20 and another three years probation for engaging in inappropriate contact with a 24-year-old female who has development disabilities, court records state.

Brown pleaded guilty to the first degree misdemeanor on Feb. 14.

The inappropriate contact occurred in February 2018 while Brown was still serving on the Pickerington Police Department, according to the municipal court.

At the time of the incident, the victim was 21 years old, court records indicate

Brown served as an officer with the Pickerington Police Department from February 1992 until his retirement in September, according to his personnel records with the city of Pickerington. Before his retirement, the city of Pickerington placed Brown on administrative leave last March.