PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Part of an event center’s floor sustained structural damage during the Pickerington North High School prom Saturday night.

The Violet Township Fire Department confirms firefighters were called to The Wigwam on the 10000 block of Blacklick-Eastern Road at approximately 10 p.m.

According to the fire department, during the course of the prom, the north end of the lodge’s dance floor saw structural degradation and floorboards give way. The fire department did not say what caused the damage.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, prom attendees had been moved to a tent outside the building.

The Wigwam confirmed the situation with a post on its Facebook page.

“The safety of our guests is always our utmost concern and we appreciate the cooperation of every student and guest here tonight,” the post states.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Fire crews went back to the building Sunday morning with a structural engineer to assess the damage.

The fire department said the part of the dance floor that sustained the damage is not being used until it can be fixed.

According to its Facebook page, the Wigwam features a banquet hall that can accommodate approximately 500 people and a 303-seat theater.