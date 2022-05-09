PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Violet Township trustees and the Pickerington Local School District are speaking out Monday about an incident that forced Pickerington North High School’s promo to move outside Saturday night.

The section of the Wigwam event center where the dance floor partially caved in is still closed off by fire crews for safety concerns.

Violet Township purchased the center in 2018 and it houses the township’s offices.

Trustees are thankful no one was hurt.

On Monday, structural engineers and contractors began assessing the damage, and the township said an engineer allowed for events to be held in the lodge as long as they aren’t head where the floor is partially collapsed.

“We’re getting the right people in here to give us the right instructions, so it is done better than it was, and no one needs to be fearful of anything here,” said Violet Township Trustee Terry Dunlap. “We’ve isolated that area until it is completely back to normal.”

Also on Monday, the Pickerington Local School District released the following statement:

“Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident at Pickerington High School North’s prom at the Wigwam Saturday night. Staff responded immediately for the safety of our students and the event quickly transitioned to the outside patio.”

The district said 671 tickets were sold to Saturday’s prom. According to Violet Township, the Wigwam, between its indoor and outdoor areas, can accommodate 700 guests.

“But in the meantime, we are going to err on the side of caution and since that’s where the dance floor area is, I’m sure we’re going to request them to upgrade the stress factors or whatever they need to do,” Dunlap said.

Saturday’s prom was the second district prom held at the venue in as many weeks; Pickerington Central’s prom was held there on April 30.

“Two in a row like that, you know, where there’s a lot of dancing and a lot of jumping up and down, I’m sure had something to do with it, but right now, the floor just got slightly buckled,” said Violet Township Trustee Vince Utterback.

The Wigwam has three events scheduled for this week and a wedding set for Saturday, so the township is working with event organizers to make adjustments.

Pickerington North High School Lead Assistant Principal Jim Campbell also issued a statement Monday, saying “The promo was still a great experience for our students.”