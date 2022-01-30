PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information on a homicide in Pickerington for its “Crime of the Week.”

The Pickerington Police Department says the homicide took place on Jan. 2 at 8:00 p.m. near Hill Road North and Meadows Blvd.

James Palmer III was found shot inside a 2014 white Chevy Impala and preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was targeted and not random, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.