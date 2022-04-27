PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in prison on murder charges has been indicted in another death.

Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James Palmer III on Jan. 2 in Pickerington.

Sanford has been in Franklin County jail on murder charges related to a December 2021 shooting of 19-year-old Antohn Saunders in east Columbus, according to court records.

Court records say Sanford was arrested on Jan. 7, five days after the shooting in Pickerington.

Sanford was also arrested in connection to an April 2021 shooting in Reynoldsburg where a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg walking home from a school bus stop. He posted bond in early June.

There is no court date listed for Sanford in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court.