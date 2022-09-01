Watch the Styles family’s full story in the video player above.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A family from Pickerington has split loyalties for Saturday’s OSU vs. Notre Dame game.

Lorenzo and Laverna Styles have watched their sons play hundreds of sporting events throughout their lives. This Saturday night inside Ohio Stadium, they’ll experience a first for the family: Brother vs. brother.

Lorenzo Jr. is a starting receiver at the University of Notre Dame. His younger brother, Alex, is a freshman safety at the Ohio State University. It’s entirely possible the two could face off on the field Saturday.

The family’s ties to OSU run deep, as Lorenzo’s and Alex’s father starred as a linebacker for Ohio State in the mid-90’s and went on to a six-year NFL career. He later coached both of his sons while they were players at Pickerington Central.

The Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.