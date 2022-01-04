PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington police is investigating an incident in which a male body was found in a pond as an accidental drowning and not a homicide.

According to police, the discovery was made in a pond behind a Best Western hotel on the 1800 block of Winderly Lane Monday afternoon.

Police said officers are waiting for the Fairfield County Dive Team to pull the discovery from the pond.

Police reported Tuesday that final case closure will be made once the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office complete its report.