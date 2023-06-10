PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – An annual event held to draw attention to mental health in central Ohio was held Saturday.

The Franklin County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) held its 20th NAMIWalks event at Wolfe Park in Pickerington.

One of the themes of this year’s event is gratitude: gratitude for those helping people suffering from mental health issues and gratitude for those continuing to fight through those issues.

Many of the participants were friends and families of those suffering from mental illness, there to support their loved ones.

Members of NAMI Franklin County emphasized that mental health is an issue not discussed enough and that just reaching out to someone suffering from mental illness can make all the difference.

“People have been living with mental health conditions, they have been isolated, they are struggling, trauma is struggling, our children our struggling,” Rachelle A. Martin, executive director of NAMI Franklin County, said. “It is so important to make a difference in the lives of people.”

One point of emphasis made at the walk is that one in five people suffer from a mental illness, but only 50% have access to treatment for it.