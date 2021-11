PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Approximately 6,400 customers are without power in Pickerington Monday afternoon.

According to South Central Power, the outage is affecting 3,431 customers in the area of Columbus-Lancaster Road and Hill Road/East Columbus Street.

South Central Power estimates service will be restored by 6:51 p.m.

There is no known cause for the outage, the power company said.