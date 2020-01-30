Pickerington woman charged with murder in Jan. 2019 death of infant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Pickerington woman initially charged last week with involuntary manslaughter now faces a murder charge in connection with the January 2019 death of an infant.

In court documents filed Thursday, Amie Marie Wright, 38, of Sun Valley Drive, faces one charge each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering children, all in connection with the death of three-month-old Annalise C. Murphy.

On Jan. 22, 2019, Columbus Police responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for a call of an infant in critical condition. Two days later, the infant, identified as Murphy, died.

Columbus Police and the Franklin County Coroner began investigating Murphy’s cause of death. On July 3, 2019, the coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Court documents do not state Wright’s relationship to the child, only saying she was “the guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis” of the infant.

Wright is scheduled to appear in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court Friday for a bond hearing.