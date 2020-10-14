Pickerington to return to 4 days in-person learning starting Nov. 16

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickerington Local School District’s learning plan was approved by the board of education allowing for four days of in-person learning beginning Nov. 16.

Below are the key points from the meeting regarding the move:

  1. Change to four days per week of in-person instruction (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) beginning November 16 for students in the Hybrid Cohorts.
  2. On Wednesdays, all students will learn virtually to allow teachers time for instructional planning, student “check-in” and professional development, and to continue our additional cleaning protocols.
  1. PLSD says it’s aware of challenges with large group settings like buses, class changes/hallways, lunch rooms, co-curricular classes, etc., and will be working to meet those challenges.
  2. All staff will be given a medical grade surgical mask each day. Additionally, each staff member has been given re-usable face shields. With this PPE in place, staff members would not need to quarantine if noted as being a close contact of a COVID-19 positive individual.
  3. PLSD will continue to monitor cases, and is willing to adjust to Status Level Yellow (Hybrid), if needed.
  4. During Thanksgiving and Winter Breaks, the leadership team will set aside time to assess the situation, digest data and determine how Status Level Green is going at PLSD.
  5. PLSD is asking families to be extra diligent over Thanksgiving and Winter Breaks, specifically considering their social and holiday gatherings (i.e., avoid large gatherings when possible; wear masks; keep 6-feet social distancing, etc.). These gatherings are currently being identified by state authorities as one of the main sources of community spread.
  6. PLSD’s hope is to transition to five days per week at the beginning of the second semester, and to have a plan for students in grades 7-12 to transition from VLA to in-person instruction, or from in-person instruction to VLA at that time for grades 7-12, if desired by the parent(s)/guardian(s), and if classroom space allows for the transfer. This will be decided at a later time by the leadership team.
  7. PLSD discussed the plan with Joe Mazzola, the Franklin County Health commissioner, and Alex Jones, assistant health commissioner/director of prevention and wellness, who handles the infectious disease tracing for COVID-19 in Franklin County.

