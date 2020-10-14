Pickerington to return to 4 days in-person learning starting Nov. 16

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickerington Local School District’s learning plan was approved by the board of education allowing for four days of in-person learning beginning Nov. 16.
Below are the key points from the meeting regarding the move:
- Change to four days per week of in-person instruction (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) beginning November 16 for students in the Hybrid Cohorts.
- On Wednesdays, all students will learn virtually to allow teachers time for instructional planning, student “check-in” and professional development, and to continue our additional cleaning protocols.
- PLSD says it’s aware of challenges with large group settings like buses, class changes/hallways, lunch rooms, co-curricular classes, etc., and will be working to meet those challenges.
- All staff will be given a medical grade surgical mask each day. Additionally, each staff member has been given re-usable face shields. With this PPE in place, staff members would not need to quarantine if noted as being a close contact of a COVID-19 positive individual.
- PLSD will continue to monitor cases, and is willing to adjust to Status Level Yellow (Hybrid), if needed.
- During Thanksgiving and Winter Breaks, the leadership team will set aside time to assess the situation, digest data and determine how Status Level Green is going at PLSD.
- PLSD is asking families to be extra diligent over Thanksgiving and Winter Breaks, specifically considering their social and holiday gatherings (i.e., avoid large gatherings when possible; wear masks; keep 6-feet social distancing, etc.). These gatherings are currently being identified by state authorities as one of the main sources of community spread.
- PLSD’s hope is to transition to five days per week at the beginning of the second semester, and to have a plan for students in grades 7-12 to transition from VLA to in-person instruction, or from in-person instruction to VLA at that time for grades 7-12, if desired by the parent(s)/guardian(s), and if classroom space allows for the transfer. This will be decided at a later time by the leadership team.
- PLSD discussed the plan with Joe Mazzola, the Franklin County Health commissioner, and Alex Jones, assistant health commissioner/director of prevention and wellness, who handles the infectious disease tracing for COVID-19 in Franklin County.