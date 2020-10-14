Pickerington to return to 4 days in-person learning starting Nov. 16

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickerington Local School District’s learning plan was approved by the board of education allowing for four days of in-person learning beginning Nov. 16.

Below are the key points from the meeting regarding the move:

Change to four days per week of in-person instruction (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) beginning November 16 for students in the Hybrid Cohorts. On Wednesdays, all students will learn virtually to allow teachers time for instructional planning, student “check-in” and professional development, and to continue our additional cleaning protocols.