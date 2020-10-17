Pickerington students call for equity after two principals punished differently for same violation

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickerington School District continues to be scrutinized after two administrators, one Black and one white, were penalized differently for violating the same policy.

Friday night, students and members of the community marched peacefully to send a message to the school board that they’re not happy with the board’s recent actions. They want the district to make changes to certain policies and have more equity overall in the district.

This comes after a white principal posted some politically opinionated comments on social media and was given a written warning.

Over the summer, a Black administrator lost a promotion because of a social media post that showed her daughter in front of some graffiti saying negative things about police.

Both women violated the same policy.

Students from across central Ohio showed up to support the organizers of the march and stand up for what they believe in.

“I feel great because I know when I was in high school there are often things that would happen that I thought were unfair and we didn’t have a large movement to fight against it,” explained Ohio State University student Lauryn Lewis. “So I’m really happy the students have a voice.”

The district did send a statement in response to the march Friday: