Pickerington schools want feedback on reopening plans

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickerington Local School District is asking for feedback from parents regarding a proposal to reopen schools to students. The timetable for reopening is a little more than six weeks away.

The proposal calls for the district’s schools to reopen August 13 with a number of health and safety measures in place.

If the plan is adopted, hand sanitizer would be placed on school buses and throughout the district’s buildings, one-way hallways would be implemented and Plexiglas barriers would be installed in school offices and cafeterias.

The district would also create a Virtual Academy for students who are unable to attend the classroom setting for medical reasons.

According to the proposal, the district is preparing to return to a virtual setting at any time if necessitated by the COVID-19 virus.

Parents told NBC4 they are grateful that district leaders are asking for their input on the plan.

“I think parents, their opinion matters too and there are so many different opinions,” said Leighann Decot.

You can view the district’s proposal or to fill out the survey by clicking here.