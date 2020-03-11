Pickerington schools release coronavirus guidelines, will remain open

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Amid fears of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, the Pickerington Local School District released a set of guidelines to help keep students and staff safe from the disease.

Two main changes being made due to the virus include the cancelation of all school-related field trips and community events and limiting visitors to school buildings.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Pickerington said after Friday, all school-related trips and community events are canceled until further notice.

Additionally, all visitors to school buildings will be limited unless absolutely necessary, the district said. This includes volunteers.

The district is also stepping up cleaning efforts, with the district’s bus contractor, Petermann Bus Services, thoroughly wiping down every bus each evening and also monitoring drivers for any signs of potential illness.

In addition, cleaning and disinfecting “high-touch areas” in the district’s buildings will be increased to twice a day, using disinfectants that kill the coronavirus. The food services staff will also continue to wipe down all areas where food is served every day.

While the district will remain open, there are plans should it need to close to continue instructions online, the district said.