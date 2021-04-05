Pickerington school district announces in-person prom, graduation guidelines

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Pickerington Local School District plans to hold in-person graduation and proms this spring, their first in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on the district’s website, commencement will be held May 22 at World Harvest, with Pickerington High School North graduation at 9 a.m., followed by Pickerington High School Central’s following at 1 p.m.

Each graduate will receive 2 tickets to give to family or friends if Gov. Mike DeWine’s indoor capacity limitation of 25 percent should still be in effect. Should the governor raise that limitation, capacity will be recalculated.

The district will also stream both commencement ceremonies online for those who cannot attend in person.

The district has also scheduled one prom for each school, with Pickerington High School North holding a promo on April 24, and Central holding its prom on May 1.

Both proms will be held at the Wigwam if the governor relaxes the 25 percent capacity, or in the building’s fieldhouse, should the 25 percent capacity order remain in place.

Only juniors and seniors from their appropriate school will be allowed to attend their prom, as well as students who attend Pickerington Alternative School or the Eastland/Fairfield Career Center.

At all events, attendees will be required to wear face masks or appropriate face coverings.

For more guidelines on what to expect, visit the Pickerington School District website.