Pickerington school community mourns longtime teacher, coach

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A longtime teacher and coach with the Pickerington School District passed away this week.

Charles “Chick” Campbell has been with the school district for nearly 30 years, teaching physical education and health at Ridgeview STEM Junior High School.

Campbell also coached several sports for the district, including serving as pitching coach for Pickerington North’s baseball team. During his time with the district, he also coached football and girls cross country.

Pickerington North principal Mark Ulbrich tweeted that Campbell was “a true Pickerington icon. He will forever be in our hearts and minds.”

In a letter sent from the district’s superintendent’s office, Campbell recently suffered a stroke and was unable to recover.

“All of us are deeply saddened by his death,” the letter states. “At this time, the family is asking that you respect their privacy as they deal with their loss.”

A tweet from Pickerington HS Central said it was sending their thoughts and prayers to the family.