Pickerington principal will not immediately face further punishment for social media posts

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A principal with a Pickerington elementary school will not face further punishment as the district continues investigating her social media.

The punishment issued to Fairfield Elementary principal Ruth Stickel is at the center of controversy within the district.

Stickel, who is white, posted and shared multiple times, including some posts saying, “Black Lives Matter is Leftist Lie.” After an investigation by the board, she was given a written warning.

This past summer, Damicka Bates, a Black assistant principal, lost a promotion because of a social media post, a photo of her daughter standing in front of a graffiti mural with a negative message about the police.

Both of them violated the same district policy.

In a statement from the Pickerington Board of Education and the district’s superintendent released Tuesday, Stickel “has the First Amendment Right, while acting as a private citizen, to speak on issues of public concern,” adding that politics, COVID-19, and social justice are included in those issues.

“However, we expect our employees to be professional when communicating on social media,” the statement reads. “If an employee’s speech disrupts the work of the District, interferes with the maintenance of discipline, or harms the goodwill and reputation of our District, we can and will take action to address the situation.”

The district said there will be no further comment until its investigation is finished.

The district’s full statement is below: