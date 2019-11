PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Pickerington are asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon.

Jacob Fulfs was last seen around 2 p.m. on November 4 at Pickerington Central High School.

He was last seen wearing a red jacked and blue jeans with a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pickerington Police at 614-575-6911.