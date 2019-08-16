Pickerington police cruiser damaged during traffic stop

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickerington Police vehicle was severely damaged, but no officers injured, during a brief chase Friday morning.

According to Pickerington Police, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of the new Redbud Commons near Diley Road, an area police said has had several construction-related thefts recently.

The officer stopped the vehicle and during the stop, the suspect fled by driving through a yard, police said.

The suspect then hit an occupied police cruiser while fleeing onto Diley Road and eventually crashed into a tree at Route 256 and Diley Road, police said.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot and was eventually apprehended after being Tasered, police said.

Several felony charges are expected to be filed.

No injuries to officers nor the suspect were reported.