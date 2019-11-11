Pickerington man killed in head-on crash in Madison Twp.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash Sunday night in Madison Township.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Hunter Swint, 18, of Pickerington, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra along northbound State Route 317 north of Rohr Road Sunday at approximately 7:55 p.m.

For an unknown reason, Swint swerved to the opposite lane, striking a 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by Marlene Jones, 54, of Grove City, according to the sheriff’s office.

Swint was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Jones had minor injuries from the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.